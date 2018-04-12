AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Russia says Syrian government now in control of rebel town
BEIRUT (AP) — The Russian military announced on Thursday that the Syrian government is now in full control of the last rebel-held town on the outskirts of Damascus that was the site of a suspected chemical attack over the weekend.
The development would mark a major victory for the Syrian President Bashar Assad as the United States and allies consider punitive military attacks against Syria following the suspected chemical attack that killed 40 people.
However, there was no official announcement by Damascus, and no indication that Syrian government forces had entered the town of Douma on Thursday. One government flag was raised in the town, a war monitoring group said.
Syrian TV stations showed civilians in vehicles carrying the Syrian flag crossing from Damascus into Douma.
Douma and the enclave of eastern Ghouta, just east of Damascus, was a significant rebel stronghold during Syria's civil war, now in its eighth year. Its effective surrender to government forces comes after years of siege by Assad's troops and a months-long, intense military offensive.
___
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
NEW YORK (AP) — Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to a less famous individual: a former doorman at one of the real estate mogul's New York City buildings.
As it did with the ex-Playmate, the Enquirer signed the ex-doorman to a contract that effectively prevented him from going public with a juicy tale that might hurt Trump's campaign for president.
The payout to the former Playmate, Karen McDougal, stayed a secret until the Wall Street Journal published a story about it days before Election Day. Since then curiosity about that deal has spawned intense media coverage and, this week, helped prompt the FBI to raid the hotel room and offices of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
The story of the ex-doorman, Dino Sajudin, hasn't been told until now.
The Associated Press confirmed the details of the Enquirer's payment through a review of a confidential contract and interviews with dozens of current and former employees of the Enquirer and its parent company, American Media Inc. Sajudin got $30,000 in exchange for signing over the rights, "in perpetuity," to a rumor he'd heard about Trump's sex life — that the president had fathered an illegitimate child with an employee at Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations. The contract subjected Sajudin to a $1 million penalty if he disclosed either the rumor or the terms of the deal to anyone.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. SYRIAN FORCES RETAKE REBEL TOWN NEAR DAMASCUS
The Russian military says the Syrian government is now in full control of eastern Ghouta, site of a suspected chemical attack over the weekend.
2. WHO ARE FAVORITES TO SUCCEED PAUL RYAN
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, known as a strong fundraiser, and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, viewed as more conservative, are the top contenders to become House speaker.
___
McCarthy, Scalise are likely contenders for House speaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some say it's a fight between West and South. Or a battle for President Donald Trump's affections. Or a test of who can woo conservatives.
But one thing is clear: If the showdown between California Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise for House speaker is a popularity contest, it will be tight.
"Steve is the more low-key guy, Kevin is more the big handshake, but they're equally popular," said Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. "It's not like right versus left or a good guy versus a bad guy."
House Speaker Paul Ryan told colleagues Wednesday he wouldn't seek re-election in November, implicitly starting the race to replace him. Disconcertingly for the GOP, Trump's unpopularity and early Democratic momentum leave it unclear whether Ryan's replacement will be speaker or minority leader.
For now, McCarthy and Scalise are seen as the chief contenders.
___
Gaza's hospitals taxed by wounded from Israeli fire
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Raed Jadallah belonged to an exclusive club — a small band of surfers who escaped the claustrophobia of blockaded Gaza by riding the waves of the Mediterranean. Now he's immobile, a metal fixation device clamped to his left leg after an Israeli bullet fractured his femur in two places.
The 25-year-old plasterer from a seaside refugee camp said he doesn't know when he'll be able to walk again, let alone surf.
"Sea and surfing are everything to me," he said on Wednesday, a day after being discharged from the hospital, his lower body covered by a blanket as he rested on a sofa at his home.
Jadallah is among 1,297 Palestinians shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers, including snipers, during the past two weeks of mass protests on the Gaza-Israel border, according to a computerized count by the Gaza Health Ministry. An additional 1,554 Gaza residents have been treated for tear gas inhalation or injuries by rubber-coated steel pellets.
In addition, 33 Palestinians have been killed during this period, including 26 in border demonstrations. The latest casualties came on Thursday, when Israel said it bombed Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip, killing one Palestinian and wounding another.
___
California to join Guard border mission, but with conditions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown accepted President Donald Trump's call to send the National Guard to the Mexican border, but rejected the White House's portrait of a burgeoning border crisis and insisted that his troops will have nothing to do with immigration enforcement.
The Democratic governor broke a week of silence Wednesday by agreeing to contribute 400 troops, though not all will be on the border. Brown's commitment brought pledges from the four states that border Mexico just shy of the low end of the president's target to marshal 2,000 to 4,000 troops.
Brown cast his decision as a welcome infusion of federal support to fight transnational criminal gangs and drug and firearms smugglers.
"Combating these criminal threats are priorities for all Americans - Republicans and Democrats," Brown wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
Federal law, notably the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, sharply limits military involvement in civilian law enforcement, creating a supporting role for the Guard. The Pentagon said last week that troops won't perform law enforcement functions or interact with people detained by border authorities without its approval.
___
NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Look up at the sky tonight. Every star you see — plus hundreds of thousands, even millions more — will come under the intense stare of NASA's newest planet hunter.
Set to lift off early next week, the Tess spacecraft will prowl for planets around the closest, brightest stars. These newfound worlds eventually will become prime targets for future telescopes looking to tease out any signs of life.
It will be the most extensive survey of its kind from orbit, with Tess, a galactic scout, combing the neighborhood as never before.
"We're going to look at every single one of those stars," said the mission's chief scientist George Ricker of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Scientists expect Tess to find thousands of exoplanets — the term for planets outside our solar system.
___
5 years after Boston bombing, anti-extremism efforts falter
BOSTON (AP) — Five years after two brothers who had been living in America for about a decade bombed the Boston Marathon, federally funded community programs to prevent attacks by homegrown extremists are barely underway and face an uncertain future.
These projects, which grew out of a strategy developed during the Obama administration, are aimed at steering young people away from extremism.
But they have been hobbled almost from the start by suspicion and mistrust among Muslims, who complain they are being singled out. And it's unclear whether the strategy will continue to be funded under the Trump administration.
In Massachusetts, the Somali Community and Cultural Association abruptly withdrew from a nearly $500,000 program with Boston police and two other organizations just as the work was beginning in earnest late last year. Another Somali group has since stepped in to take its place.
Deeqo Jibril, founder of the Somali Community and Cultural Association, said she has concerns about concentrating terrorism prevention efforts on the Somali community.
___
As royal wedding nears, brands benefit from 'Meghan effect'
LONDON (AP) — Canadian fashion designer Bojana Sentaler stared at her television on Christmas Day to see if Meghan Markle had a gift for her.
She did. As Prince Harry's future bride left a church service on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's private country estate, Sentaler spotted a cuff detail on Markle's camel alpaca coat that told her customers would be flocking to her website.
"I was looking for the ribbed sleeves, hoping it was a Sentaler coat," said the designer, who met Markle when she was a mere TV star. "And as soon as I saw that, I was so happy and so excited and it was the best Christmas present I could ever wish for."
The Meghan magic was almost instantaneous; Markle's coat sold out, as Sentaler expected, and the publicity fueled sales of other designs. Now part of an elite circle of entrepreneurs tapped with the monarchy's golden touch, the designer plans a boutique in London, though no firm dates are set.
Markle's marriage to Harry isn't just a trans-Atlantic love story linking the House of Windsor to Hollywood. The couple's May 19 wedding is likely to have dividends for the designers, florists, bakers and tiara makers who are directly part of it, as well as for businesses much farther down the line of affection.
___
It's playoff time: The NBA's first-round pairings are set
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA playoffs that start this weekend already have an extremely tough act to follow.
The regular season ended with a flourish.
Wednesday's final night of the regular season was well beyond dramatic — an overtime game between Minnesota and Denver to decide the last berth, another overtime game between Miami and Toronto to determine some East fates, a 46-point first quarter by Philadelphia , an absurd 20-rebound, 19-assist night from Russell Westbrook.
And now, the best time of the NBA year is finally here.
The playoffs are back, with Golden State and Cleveland — who've met in the last three NBA Finals — not exactly looking like the overwhelming favorites the league has come to expect. A fourth straight Warriors-Cavs matchup is no guarantee. A fourth straight trip by either of those teams alone is far from certain, either.
Comments