10 Things to Know for Today

In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, left, instructs Madonna Coates on wound packing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss. A Connecticut doctor helped launch the effort, dubbed Stop the Bleed. The nonprofit program has spread to all 50 states, with more than 125,000 teachers, counselors and school administrators learning skills. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo