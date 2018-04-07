Gaza buries journalist who died after covering mass protests

Palestinian protesters stand on sands hill as others carry tires to burn during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 6, 2018. Palestinians torched piles of tires near Gaza's border with Israel on Friday, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the air and drawing Israeli fire that killed one man in the second large protest in the volatile area in a week. Adel Hana AP Photo