Prosecutor seeks to retry Virginia protest organizer's case

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 06:09 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A Virginia prosecutor is asking the court to reopen a perjury case against the chief organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally.

In a motion filed Monday, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci asked the court to reverse its decision to dismiss the perjury case against "Unite the Right" organizer Jason Kessler due to insufficient evidence of where the crime happened.

The case was thrown out March 20 by Judge Cheryl Higgins.

News outlets report the charge stems from Kessler's sworn statement that he was assaulted by a Charlottesville man in January 2017. Prosecutors argued video surveillance contradicted Kessler's claim. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused of assaulting him.

The court has until April 10 to decide.

