Commemoration of King's final speech looks to past, future

The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, center, and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, left, co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign, speak at the National Civil Rights Museum Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. They announced the campaign is preparing for 40 days of non-violent "direct action" in about 30 states that will climax with a rally in Washington this June. The organization is the rekindling of the campaign to help poor people that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was working on when he was killed April 4, 1968, in Memphis. Mark Humphrey AP Photo