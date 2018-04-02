Martin Luther King Jr.'s work still resonates across Africa

In this undated photo supplied by the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. on display at the embassy in Pretoria South Africa. The name of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. can be found across Africa on streets, schools, even a bridge in Burkina Faso. It is a measure of the influence of the American civil rights leader who was shot dead 50 years ago after speaking out against injustices at home and abroad. US Embassy South Africa via AP Chris Marais