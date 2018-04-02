Nation & World

Japan's Abe to visit US to discuss North Korea with Trump

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018

TOKYO

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced plans to visit the U.S. from April 17-20 to discuss North Korea with President Donald Trump ahead of expected summits between the North and the U.S. and South Korea.

Abe said Monday he will hold two days of talks with Trump at the president's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida to discuss North Korea and bilateral issues. Trump is expected to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May.

Abe has said he wants to remind Trump of shorter-range missiles and other North Korean security threats for Japan, and seek U.S. help on the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korea. Abe is also expected to discuss new U.S. tariffs.

Abe last visited Trump's resort in February 2017.

