Tennessee clerk charged in suspected shoplifter's death

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 12:58 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee say a convenience store clerk has been charged in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter whose body was found near the store.

The Commercial Appeal reports Memphis police charged 28-year-old Anwar Ghazali with first-degree murder on Saturday.

The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident. The 17-year-old's body was found beside a home near the store Saturday.

Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the teen was suspected of leaving the store without paying for a beer, and Ghazali followed him and allegedly shot him.

Ghazali was being held in the Shelby County Jail. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney.

