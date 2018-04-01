Malala Yousafzai ending 1st visit to Pakistan since shooting

Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center in red shawl, sits with her family members and Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, second right, during a visit to Swat Cadet College in Mingora, the main town of Pakistan Swat Valley, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Yousafzai arrived in her hometown for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education. Abdullah Sherin AP Photo