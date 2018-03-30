The Latest: 1 officer fired, 1 suspended in Louisiana death

FILE - In this May 2, 2017, file photo, people congregate in front of a mural of Alton Sterling outside the Triple S Food Mart, where Sterling was killed in 2016, in Baton Rouge, La. The investigation of the deadly police shooting that inflamed racial tensions in Louisiana’s capital city has ended without criminal charges against two white officers who confronted Sterling, a black man outside a convenience store two summers ago. Experts in police tactics think the bloodshed could have been avoided if the Baton Rouge officers had done more to defuse the encounter with Sterling. They say poor police tactics and techniques may have aggravated the volatile confrontation, which lasted less than 90 seconds. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo