1,000 march in Salt Lake City over Mormon youth interviews

In this Jan. 18, 2018 photo, Sam Young, a Mormon father from Houston who is organizing a petition to stop sexually explicit interviews of Mormon youth by their LDS Bishops, talks during a news conference in Salt Lake City. Young said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that he’s pleased that church leaders are listening but said the changes don’t go far enough. It should be a requirement, not an option, to have a parent or adult with the youth in the interview along with the bishop, he said. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Steve Griffin