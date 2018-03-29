What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. You can follow these steps to take back some measure of control. Caitlin Healy
What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. You can follow these steps to take back some measure of control. Caitlin Healy

Nation & World

Poll: Facebook’s popularity plummets

By Alex Roarty

aroarty@mcclatchydc.com

March 29, 2018 02:20 PM

A new poll reports that Facebook’s popularity plummeted this month after reports that a company working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign stole private information from millions of the social media company’s users.

The survey comes days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to testify about the theft before Congress, as the tech giant faces an ongoing, bipartisan chorus of criticism over its perceived shortcomings during the 2016 election.

Just 30 percent of registered voters had a favorable view of Facebook, according to a survey conducted by Public Policy Polling, compared to 48 percent who do not. (Twenty-two percent of people aren’t sure what their opinion of the social media company is.)

That’s a 19-point drop from the same poll in September, when 37 percent of voters had a favorable opinion of Facebook while 36 percent had an unfavorable opinion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company attracts bipartisan disdain, though is held in lower esteem by Trump voters: Just 29 percent of the president’s supporters in 2016 said they had a positive opinion about Facebook, compared to 53 percent who didn’t. Thirty-four percent of Hillary Clinton supporters, meanwhile, held a positive view Facebook, while 42 percent did not.

The survey was commissioned by Factual Democracy Project, a critic of Facebook and other social media companies. FDP argues that in the aftermath of the 2016 race, the public should hold the companies to a higher standard about the content that appears on their websites, including whether it popularizes fabricated news and events.

The poll surveyed 577 registered voters and was conducted from March 23 to March 25. It has a margin of error of 4.1 percent.

In March, The New York Times reported that GOP data and tech firm Cambridge Analytica, while working for Trump’s campaign, had “harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission.” Facebook had already been under fire from critics, especially from Democrats and progressives who questioned the proliferation of “fake news” on the website during the 2016 election.

The poll found that 71 percent of voters think Zuckerberg should have been required to testify before Congress. It also found that 70 percent of them do not think Facebook can keep their private information safe from corporations or political campaigns that would improperly use it.

The survey reported that 35 percent of voters have a negative impression of Zuckerberg personally, compared to 24 percent who hold a favorable one. Forty-one percent of voters say they aren’t sure.

Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 176

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

Pause
Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University 21

Floodwater swamps Texas A&M University

How to support victims of domestic abuse 104

How to support victims of domestic abuse

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets 167

SAC BEE: Former sex worker wants to open non-profit to keep girls off the streets

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation 59

Motorcade spotted in Beijing amid Kim Jong Un visit speculation

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard 139

How Stephon Clark was killed by police in his backyard

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 148

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 61

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school 49

Police respond to reports of shooting at Maryland high school

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

View More Video