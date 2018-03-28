San Francisco police department spokesman Robert Rueca speaks at a news conference near where police say a driver got into an altercation with several people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
San Francisco police department spokesman Robert Rueca speaks at a news conference near where police say a driver got into an altercation with several people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
San Francisco police department spokesman Robert Rueca speaks at a news conference near where police say a driver got into an altercation with several people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Jeff Chiu AP Photo

Nation & World

Fight leads to San Francisco hit-run that kills 1, hurts 4

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 06:30 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

A driver struck five men with his car and fled Wednesday after a fight in a waterfront area of San Francisco, killing one and leaving three others with serious injuries, police and hospital officials said.

Another victim was in fair condition, San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said.

Police later said they had arrested a man suspected of running down the men and taken his vehicle into custody, but they declined to release his name or any more information about the incident.

The incident appeared to be isolated and specific, and police did not believe the public was at risk following the incident around 10:25 a.m., police spokesman Robert Rueca said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash occurred in an industrial neighborhood along the waterfront a few miles from the city's financial district.

Paul Lim, who works at nearby mechanical contractor Anderson Rowe & Buckley, told the San Francisco Chronicle a distraught bystander ran into the business asking for items to help stop the victims' bleeding.

Lim said one person was being consoled by a friend screaming for help, and another one was moving very slowly.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How to support victims of domestic abuse

View More Video