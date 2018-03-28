German minister under fire for no women on leadership team

FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo Interior Minister Horst Seehofer speaks at the German Parliament in Berlin. Germany’s new interior minister has come under fire for picking only men to lead his ministry. The Interior Ministry published a picture earlier this week showing minister Horst Seehofer flanked by eight men and the caption “leadership team of the BMI complete.” The picture prompted outrage on social media, with question how Seehofer’s plans to improving social cohesion - a topic that’s part of his portfolio - without any women among his top team. dpa via AP,file Christophe Gateau