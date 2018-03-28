Nation & World

30 detained in Phoenix in suspected human smuggling raid

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 04:36 AM

PHOENIX

Officials say 30 people have been detained as part of suspected human smuggling activity in a house in Phoenix.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday more than two dozen people were detained Tuesday on immigration administrative charges in connection with the investigation.

News video showed more than two dozen people in handcuffs sitting in a driveway outside a home.

ICE and Homeland Security were conducting the investigation, which officials said was ongoing.

