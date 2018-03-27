FILE - This March 22, 2018 file photo shows Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sitting with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in Atlanta. Sister Jean is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens. She has become a celebrity during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead. Phil Sklar with the soon-to-be-open museum in Milwaukee says within 24 hours, the bobblehead became the institution's top seller of all time.
FILE - This March 22, 2018 file photo shows Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sitting with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in Atlanta. Sister Jean is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens. She has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead. Phil Sklar with the soon-to-be-open museum in Milwaukee says within 24 hours, the bobblehead became the institution's top seller of all time.

Sales soaring for bobblehead of Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 06:35 PM

MILWAUKEE

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.

Sister Jean has become a celebrity during the NCAA men's basketball tournament. As a result, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola University, last week unveiled a limited edition bobblehead.

Phil Sklar with the soon-to-be-open museum in Milwaukee says that within 24 hours, the bobblehead became the institution's top seller of all time.

The bobblehead depicts Sister Jean wearing a black Loyola warmup jacket and a scarf. Her shoes even have 'Sister' and 'Jean' on the back of them.

The Ramblers on Saturday will face Michigan in the national semifinals, and a win would put them in the championship game for the first time since the 1963 team won the title.

