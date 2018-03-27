Latest: Michigan State dean accused of storing nude photos

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Nassar. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that Strampel was in custody at the jail Monday night, March 26, 2018. The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File Cory Morse