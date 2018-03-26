FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at a news conference at the Washington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington.
Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON

A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Three administration officials told The Associated Press Sunday that Trump is planning to oust the embattled secretary amid an extraordinary rebellion at the agency and damaging government investigations into his alleged spending abuses. The three officials demanded anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.

But Gidley is dismissing reports of Shulkin's imminent dismissal. He's telling Fox News Channel, "we hear these types of rumors every day."

Gidley says, "At this point in time, though, he does have confidence in Dr. Shulkin."

But he says the president "wants to put the right people in the right place at the right time, and that could change."

