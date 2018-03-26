Nation & World

Pakistani police arrest 12 for ordering a 'revenge rape'

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 04:34 AM

MULTAN, Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 12 people — including members of a village council, elders and relatives — for ordering a man to rape a girl in revenge for the rape of his sister.

Police officer Rehmat Ali says the 12 were brought before a court, which allows police to investigate them for a week without bail.

He said on Monday that following the rape of a village girl, the family of the alleged rapist, Wasim Saeed of Pirmahal, sought pardon from the girl's family.

Both sides agreed to reconcile on the condition of a 'revenge rape' of the suspect ed rapist's sister.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Such revenge assaults, called "wani," are still being practiced in some parts of rural areas of Pakistan, though they are banned under the law.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

View More Video