Russia says deal expected with more rebels in Syria's Ghouta

This photo released Saturday, March. 24, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a convoy of buses carrying rebel fighters and their families leaving several towns and villages that are to be handed over to government control, in the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says buses carrying hundreds of fighters belonging to the rebel group Faylaq al-Rahman, their family members and other civilians left eastern Ghouta late Saturday, bound for the rebel-held Idlib province in northern Syria. SANA via AP)