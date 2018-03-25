FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attends a military ceremony in the courtyard at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. On March 26-28, 2018 a Presidential election will be held in Egypt, with el-Sissi virtually guaranteed to win.
Nation & World

In Egypt's election, turnout provides the only suspense

By HAMZA HENDAWI Associated Press

March 25, 2018 11:21 PM

CAIRO

Egyptians are heading to the polls but the presidential election this time is not about who wins — that was settled long ago — but about how many people bother to cast ballots.

Voting starts on Monday and is to last three days.

Authorities hope enough people will vote for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to lend legitimacy to an election in which the only other candidate is an obscure politician who has made no effort to challenge him.

Cairo streets are lined with campaign banners and posters extolling el-Sissi, who has done little in the way of traditional campaigning, and has not publicly mentioned his ostensive challenger, Moussa Mustafa Moussa.

Several other presidential hopefuls who had stepped forward earlier this year have either been arrested or pressured to withdraw.

