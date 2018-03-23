Police: Officer kills driver who tried to pin him with car

Police on Florida's Gulf Coast say an officer shot and killed a suspect who was trying to pin him with a car.
Largo Police Lt. Randall Chaney told news reporters Friday night that it happened at 5:55 p.m. when officer Matthew Steiner attempted to stop a driver at a gas station and the driver used the car to try to pin him in the area near the gas pumps. Chaney said Steiner fired into the vehicle.
The driver was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Chaney said the officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver's name was not immediately released. Chaney said his family had not yet been notified.
He said the investigation is still in its early stages.
