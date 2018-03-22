Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory.
Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. York Dispatch via AP John A. Pavoncello
1 firefighter dead, 4 seriously injured in building collapse

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 07:37 PM

YORK, Pa.

Officials have confirmed that one firefighter has died and four others have been seriously injured in the partial collapse of a former piano factory in Pennsylvania.

Republican state Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill confirmed the death in a Facebook post Thursday, saying the four other responders are "fighting for their lives" at a hospital.

York officials say part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. The factory was being converted into residential units.

The county coroner's office later identified the firefighter who died as 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha, a veteran of the city fire department.

York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

