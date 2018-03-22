Nation & World

Trump says Joe Biden would ‘go down fast and hard, crying all the way’ if they fought

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 22, 2018 05:06 AM

President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday morning that if he and former Vice President Joe Biden were to come to blows, Biden would lose.

Calling him “Crazy Joe Biden,” the president wrote that the former vice president was “trying to act like a tough guy” but was actually “mentally and physically” weak.

He then said Biden “doesn’t know” him but that that Biden would go down “fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tweet appears to be in response to remarks Biden made at the University of Miami on Tuesday, where he said that if they were in high school Biden would have taken Trump behind the gym and “beat the hell on him” if he assaulted women.

“They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said in a speech to the university’s College Democrats group.

Biden was referring to the “Access Hollywood” video, which surfaced during the campaign, that showed Trump appearing to brag about kissing and groping woman without their consent.

Biden has made similar remarks before, as the president noted in his tweet.

During a 2016 campaign stop for Hillary Clinton, Biden said he would “take Trump behind the gym” and called Trump’s “Access Hollywood” comments “the textbook definition of sexual assault.”

Biden has floated the idea of a possible run against Trump in 2020, though he has yet to confirm his candidacy.

President Donald Trump tweeted a fake WWE video where he beats down CNN. He used the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN #FNN, Fake News Network, in his post. McClatchy@realDonaldTrump / Twitter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 61

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Pause
Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014 36

Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time since September 2014

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores 107

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air 52

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Ego, money and politics: Americans who spied for Russia 266

Ego, money and politics: Americans who spied for Russia

FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation 45

FIU president expresses condolences following bridge collapse, promises investigation

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline 124

Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU 30

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76 77

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

View More Video