Tens of thousands to evacuate as California storm looms

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Capt. John Pepper, Fresno Fire Department, and Rescue Squad Leader RTF-5 searches homes off East Valley Road in Montecito, Calif. Authorities are urging people living in an area devastated by mudslides to evacuate ahead of a strong Pacific storm that forecasters say is likely to bring an extended period of rain and the threat of flooding and debris flows. Santa Barbara County issued a mandatory evacuation order Monday, March 19, 2018, affecting about 30,000 people, including the community of Montecito, where 21 people were killed by a massive mudslide in January. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File Mike Eliason