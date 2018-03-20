The Latest: OPCW experts looking at chlorine use in Syria

Turkish soldiers, positioned in the city center of Afrin, northwestern Syria, Monday, March 19, 2018, a day after they took the control of the area. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday following victory in Syria's Afrin region, his country will expand its military operations into other Kurdish-held areas in Syria as well as in Iraq's Sinjar region. DHA-Depo Photos via AP Hasan Kırmızitaş