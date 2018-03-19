Scottish cardinal who recused himself from conclave dies

FILE - In this Thursday Sept. 16, 2010 photo Cardinal Keith O'Brien speaks to the media in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Roman Catholic Church in Scotland reported on Monday, March 19, 2018 that O'Brien, who became the first cardinal in history to recuse himself from a papal election over a personal scandal, has died. He was 80. O'Brien had resigned as archbishop in 2013 after allegations about sexual conduct relating to relationships in the 1980s. Scott Campbell, File AP Photo