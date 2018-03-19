Train derails in Kentucky, residents evacuated as precaution

Nation & World

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 12:05 AM

GEORGETOWN, Ky.

Officials in Kentucky say a train has derailed and residents near the scene have been asked to evacuate.

The train derailed in Scott County late Sunday night, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Lexington.

WLEX-TV reports that Scott County Emergency Management Captain Robert Duncan says buses were sent to evacuate residents living in trailer parks near the scene to an elementary school.

He says the evacuation is a precaution due to a potentially hazardous material. He could not identify what the material is.

It was not immediately known if there are any injuries.

Several witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, then seeing a large fire in the area near the train tracks.

