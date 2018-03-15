The Latest: Neighbor says Dylann Roof's sister is shy, kind

This booking photo provided by Richland County, S.C. Public Information Office shows Morgan Roof. Roof, 18, was arrested Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at A.C. Flora High School after a school administrator contacted the school resource officer, and charged with two counts of carrying a weapon on school grounds and one count of simple possession of marijuana. She is the sister of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to die for killing nine people at a South Carolina church in 20 Richland County, S.C. Public Information Office via AP)