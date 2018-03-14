Indonesia's Aceh considers beheading as penalty for murder

FILE- In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, a Shariah law official whips a man convicted of gay sex during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province Indonesia. The conservative Indonesian province of Aceh known for publicly caning gays, adulterers and gamblers is considering the introduction of beheading as a punishment for murder, a top Sharia law official said Wednesday. Heri Juanda, File AP Photo