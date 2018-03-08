Former Nebraska governor and congressman Charles Thone dies

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2003 file photo, former Neb. Governor, Charles Thone stands behind his clay bust in Lincoln, Neb., as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law paid tribute to five alumni governors. Thone, a former Nebraska governor and congressman who helped investigate the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., has died. He was 94. Thone's law partner and longtime friend, Mark Schorr, said Thone died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, of natural causes at his home in Lincoln. Nati Harnik File AP Photo