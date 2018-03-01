After Olympics, South Korea mulls reviving bulldozed forest

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, file photo, gondolas make their way through a thinned forest up the ski slope which would be the venue for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea. With the Olympic Games coming to a close, one of the main questions facing South Korea and the consequences of hosting an expensive sports event is the future of the scenic Jeongseon Alpine Center, which was built in a formerly government-protected area where some 60,000 trees were razed. Lee Jin-man AP Photo