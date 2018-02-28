Russia reinstated into Olympic movement after doping scandal

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, athletes from Russia wave during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Russia says the IOC has reinstated the country to the Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests by its athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. In quotes carried by the TASS news agency, Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said a letter had been received earlier Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 from the IOC announcing the nation's reinstatement. Jae C. Hong, file AP Photo