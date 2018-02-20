The Latest: Group says Syria death toll tops 100 for the day

In this photo released on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 which provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense run to help survivors from a street that attacked by airstrikes and shelling of the Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria. A Syrian monitoring group and paramedics say government shelling and airstrikes on rebel-held suburbs of the capital, Damascus, killed at least 98 people on Monday. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)