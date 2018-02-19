Nation & World

IS claims responsibility for church shooting in Russia

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 02:05 AM

MOSCOW

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region.

At least five people were killed and four wounded when a gunman opened fire with a hunting rifles on people leaving a Sunday service at a Russian Orthodox church in the Dagestan city of Kizlyar.

Authorities say the gunman was a local resident, and his wife has been detained for questioning. But police haven't commented on the possible motive for the attack.

A statement from the Islamic State group, posted Monday on an IS-affiliated militant website, claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying a Muslim fighter attacked "a Christian temple" in Kizlyar. The authenticity of the statement couldn't be confirmed, but the website is regularly used by IS for posting militant statements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

View More Video