Positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

These zoo animals are baffled by Valentine's Day roses

These zoo animals are baffled by Valentine's Day roses

SpaceX successfully tests powerful Falcon Heavy rocket

SpaceX successfully tests powerful Falcon Heavy rocket

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle

Amazon unveils 'Spheres' green space in Seattle

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Commercial: Burger King explains net neutrality with Whoppers

Commercial: Burger King explains net neutrality with Whoppers

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Broward County Sheriff on death of Coach Aaron Feis: 'He did it protecting others'

José A. Iglesias / The Miami Herald
Positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

These zoo animals are baffled by Valentine's Day roses

These zoo animals are baffled by Valentine's Day roses

The animals at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary were a little confused when offered beautiful red roses for Valentine’s Day on February 14. In the adorable video, keepers said: “We went around and asked our animals the question… ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ and whilst most said yes, some politely declined. Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone and that’s ok with us.”

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

A woman flying from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on January 28 had her request to bring her emotional support animal on board declined by United Airlines – her support animal was a peacock. The Jet Set reported the woman purchased a second ticket for the animal and tried to board her flight, but was unsuccessful. This video shows the peacock standing on the shoulder of the passenger as she walks through the doors of the terminal. In a statement, United Airlines said the traveller was told three times prior to arriving at the airport that the animal “did not meet the guidelines,” yet she still tried to board with the peacock.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8

On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.