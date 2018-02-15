6 African nations among the worst to be young in a war zone

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, former child soldiers stand in line waiting to be registered with UNICEF to receive a release package, in Yambio, South Sudan. Six African nations are among the 10 worst in the world to be a child in a war zone, according to a new report by Save the Children released Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 that looks at factors including attacks on schools, child soldier recruitment, sexual violations, killings and lack of humanitarian access. Sam Mednick, File AP Photo