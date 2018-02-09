Correction: SIU-Carbondale-Tuition story

In a story Feb. 8 about a tuition hike at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, the Associated Press, based on information from the Southern Illinoisan newspaper, erroneously reported that school trustees approved cost increases for campus housing and meal plans. They did not and those costs won't increase next fiscal year.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Southern Illinois Board approves tuition hike for Carbondale
Southern Illinois University trustees have approved a 2 percent tuition increase for students who enroll at the Carbondale campus for the 2018-2019 school year
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University trustees have approved a 2 percent tuition increase for students who enroll at the Carbondale campus for the 2018-2019 school year.
The board voted unanimously Thursday to raise tuition to an annual rate of $9,637.50 for undergraduates and $11,268 for graduates. The new rate will affect only new enrollees.
Student fees were consolidated into one general fee of $117 per credit hour.
A proposed increase of 8.5 percent for graduate and School of Law students was reduced to 2 percent. Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said a bigger increase wasn't worth the adverse impact it would have on the ability of graduate students to attend the university.
