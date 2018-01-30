Pope sends sex crimes expert to Chile to investigate bishop

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2012 file photo Monsignor Charles Scicluna, the Vatican's top sex crimes expert, meets journalists in Rome. The Vatican said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 that Maltese Bishop Scicluna would travel to Chile "to listen to those who have expressed the desire to provide elements" about the case of Bishop Juan Barros, accused by abuse victims of covering up for the country's most notorious pedophile priest. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo