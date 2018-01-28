Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

More Videos

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community'

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

A state-by-state look at flu cases

Trump denies offensive comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'sh--hole' remark at MLK event

"This is what this community's all about."

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket.

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8

On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

A California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

Trump denies allegations that he is racist

President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that he is racist, this time after recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations. "No, No. I'm not a racist," Trump said Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation.