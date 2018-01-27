Florida Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rubio said Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, that he has fired his chief of staff after getting reports of "improper conduct" with staffers. Rubio said he had "sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my chief of staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates." He offered few details. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo