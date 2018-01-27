Activist who helped legalize medical pot in California dies

Dennis Peron, founder of San Francisco's Cannabis Buyers Club is shown with a marijuana cigarette in this June 10, 1996, file photo in San Francisco. Peron was arrested Friday, Oct. 11, 1996, by state drug agents at his San Francisco home, and later released. He was photographed after he had collected enough signatures to place his Medical Marijuana Initiative, Prop 215, on the November ballot. (AP Photo/San Francisco Chronicle, Michael Macor)