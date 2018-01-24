Nation & World

Latest: No charges for officer who fired gun in teen fight

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 11:24 AM

LOS ANGELES

The Latest on a California police officer (all times local):

10:21 a.m.

Prosecutors will not charge a Los Angeles police officer who fired a gun during an off-duty scuffle with a 13-year-old boy.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office says in a decision document Wednesday that prosecutors would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Kevin Ferguson used excessive force. The DA called Ferguson's actions "unwise, immature and flat-out horrible" but said they did not violate the law.

The fight in Ferguson's Anaheim front yard last year was captured on two widely circulated videos that spurred anti-police protests.

The videos showed Ferguson arguing with several teenagers who had crossed his lawn. The argument turned physical with the 13-year-old, and Ferguson pulled a gun and fired it into the ground. No one was seriously hurt.

The boy and one other teen were arrested but Ferguson was not.

___

12:05 a.m.

