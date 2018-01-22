Smoke billows from the site of a gas well fire near Quinton, Okla., early Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Several people are missing after a fiery explosion ripped through the eastern Oklahoma drilling rig, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and leaving a derrick crumpled onto the ground, an emergency official said.
Smoke billows from the site of a gas well fire near Quinton, Okla., early Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Several people are missing after a fiery explosion ripped through the eastern Oklahoma drilling rig, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and leaving a derrick crumpled onto the ground, an emergency official said. The McAlester News-Capital via AP Kevin Harvison
Smoke billows from the site of a gas well fire near Quinton, Okla., early Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Several people are missing after a fiery explosion ripped through the eastern Oklahoma drilling rig, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and leaving a derrick crumpled onto the ground, an emergency official said. The McAlester News-Capital via AP Kevin Harvison

Nation & World

Emergency official: 5 missing after Oklahoma rig explosion

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 11:20 AM

QUINTON, Okla.

Five people are missing after a fiery explosion ripped through an eastern Oklahoma drilling rig Monday morning, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and leaving a derrick crumpled on the ground, an emergency official said.

Pittsburg County Emergency Manager Director Kevin Enloe told television station KOTV that at least three medical helicopters landed at the site following the explosion. He said five people were missing.

Aerial footage from midday Monday showed several fires still burning at the site and the derrick, a towering metal structure above the well, collapsed onto the ground.

The explosion occurred west of the town of Quinton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain told The Associated Press that she couldn't immediately confirm any injuries or fatalities.

Cain said state environmental and regulatory officials have been notified and were heading to the scene. A local emergency dispatcher said the sheriff, undersheriff and county emergency management director are all on the scene.

The drilling site was being operated by Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Energy, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates oil and gas operators. Telephone and email messages left with Red Mountain were not immediately returned.

Skinner said a company that specializes in rig fires and other well control problems also responded to the blaze.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What happens when the government shuts down?

    The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.

What happens when the government shuts down?

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?
Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued
Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

View More Video