FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 file photo, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park stadium in London. Alexis Sanchez is close to joining Manchester United in what is set to be a rare swap deal among two of England’s top teams that will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal. Both players were pictured by British newspapers Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 entering an office in Liverpool to update their work permits.
Nation & World

Arsenal, United complete swap deal for Sanchez, Mkhitaryan

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 11:24 AM

LONDON

Alexis Sanchez has joined Manchester United in a rare swap deal among two of England's top teams that has seen Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

The transfers were announced simultaneously by the clubs on Monday.

Sanchez, who joined United over neighbor and Premier League leader Manchester City, said he was "thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world."

Mkhitaryan said he "always dreamed of playing for Arsenal."

While Sanchez entered the final six months of his contract at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan was 18 months into a four-year deal at United.

