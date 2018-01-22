Arsenal, United complete swap deal for Sanchez, Mkhitaryan

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 file photo, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park stadium in London. Alexis Sanchez is close to joining Manchester United in what is set to be a rare swap deal among two of England’s top teams that will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal. Both players were pictured by British newspapers Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 entering an office in Liverpool to update their work permits. Alastair Grant, file AP Photo