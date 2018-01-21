Doctor who aided hunt for bin Laden languishes, forgotten

FILE - In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Pakistani villagers and family members mourn during the funeral of Pakistani lawyer Samiullah Khan Afridi, who was killed months after he announced that he will no longer be representing Dr. Shakil Afridi, in Peshawar, Pakistan. Shakil Afridi, who reportedly used a vaccination scam to identify Osama bin Laden’s home, has been languishing in jail since the al-Qaida leader was killed by U.S. Navy Seals in 2011 -- his case a metaphor for downward spiraling relations between his country and the U.S. Mohammad Sajjad, File AP Photo