Nation & World

Officials expect Highway 101 to open ahead of Monday commute

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 10:57 PM

MONTECITO, Calif.

Transportation officials say they expect to meet a goal of reopening a key highway along the California coast ahead of Monday's morning commute.

U.S. Highway 101 has been cleared of mud in Santa Barbara County. Workers are now clearing drainage areas, stabilizing embankments and working on guardrail and sign repairs. They will also clean and sweep the highway.

The work will continue 24/7 until just before opening, Tim Gubbins of the California Department of Transportation said.

"We expect to be ready to open US 101 by the Monday morning commute," he said in a news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The highway has been closed since a Jan. 9 mudslide that killed at least 21 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Montecito.

A notice will be given when the highway actually opens, he said.

Various off-ramps will remain temporarily closed, but on-ramps will be open.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What happens when the government shuts down?

    The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.

What happens when the government shuts down?

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?
Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued
Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

View More Video