More Videos

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Pause
Bodovino Chef Zachary McCullough cooks up new seasonal scallops dish 0:53

Bodovino Chef Zachary McCullough cooks up new seasonal scallops dish

Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. 2:15

Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice.

What do sewer rats have to do with basketball? Leon Rice explains. 0:50

What do sewer rats have to do with basketball? Leon Rice explains.

Boiseans are ready to make a statement at this year's Women's March 1:01

Boiseans are ready to make a statement at this year's Women's March

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

Watch Chandler Hutchison’s finishing flourish vs. Utah State 1:05

Watch Chandler Hutchison’s finishing flourish vs. Utah State

A wolf near Boise? Foothills homeowners describe sighting 1:47

A wolf near Boise? Foothills homeowners describe sighting

  • Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

    An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.
Laurie Collin Deranleau and US Coast Guard Station Quillayute River via Storyful
After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Nation & World

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

Nation & World

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

A California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

Trump denies allegations that he is racist

Nation & World

Trump denies allegations that he is racist

President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that he is racist, this time after recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations. "No, No. I'm not a racist," Trump said Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Nation & World

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation.

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

Nation & World

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. The death toll rose to 17 on Wednesday, January 10, according to the Los Angeles Times. NOTE: There is no audio in this clip.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Nation & World

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Nation & World

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.