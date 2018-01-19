Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.