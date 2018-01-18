More Videos

  • Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

    Former Sen. Bob Dole received the Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 17 for his service to the nation as a “soldier, legislator and statesman.”

Former Sen. Bob Dole received the Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 17 for his service to the nation as a “soldier, legislator and statesman.”
Speaker Paul Ryan/YouTube
After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Nation & World

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

Nation & World

A California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

Trump denies allegations that he is racist

Nation & World

President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that he is racist, this time after recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations. "No, No. I'm not a racist," Trump said Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Nation & World

Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation.

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

Nation & World

A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. The death toll rose to 17 on Wednesday, January 10, according to the Los Angeles Times. NOTE: There is no audio in this clip.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Nation & World

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Nation & World

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

National

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.