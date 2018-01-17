Frank Corbishley, of Coral Gables, Fla., marches in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
Nation & World

Haitians face hurdles after protected status renewal delays

By PHILIP MARCELO and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

January 17, 2018 10:11 PM

BOSTON

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the agency will release details Thursday about the next steps for the 60,000 Haitians with the special status.

But immigrants and advocates say the information comes too late to help the thousands of Haitians who hold immigration documents that show their legal and work status expiring Monday.

Geralde Gabeau is a Haitian American who heads the Boston-based nonprofit Immigrant Family Services Institute. Gabeau sees the bureaucratic slowdown as a reflection of the vulgar comments Trump made last week against immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

  Comments  

